Surat: Unique event of Yoga Day at Adani Vidyamandir

A unique celebration of International Yoga Day was organized at Adani Vidyamandir, Ahmedabad. In the program organized at the ground of Vidya Mandir, the students along with the teaching staff danced with joy. This year the celebration was based on the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Not only this, Surya Namaskar was also done in a different way from the traditional way.

The dedication and discipline of the students in yoga uniform at AVMA was fascinating. The program began with a prayer and a dance performance accompanied by the Yoga Mantra of Patanjali. Yoga students surprised everyone by doing Surya Namaskar in 25 steps different from the traditional way.

The human chain made of yoga became the center of everyone’s attraction. Also the presentation of yoga postures through bamboo sticks and hula hoop was mesmerizing. In the program, special guest speaker Sajan Shah distributed plantable pencils to the students and UV glasses to the scavengers.

Yogasana included objectives of good health, quality education, environmental protection, social equity based on SDGs. Sajan Shah said that it is the responsibility of all of us to be aware of the environment. Let us all start this and make the future glorious.

If children understand the importance of environmental protection, then they will help in making the earth green by keeping pace with the environment. Students were advised to bring plants grown from the plantable pencils distributed free of cost to the school so that its seeds do not go waste and children become aware of environmental protection.

At the end of the program, the teachers gave a presentation of Talyog and dance, which provide yoga power. AVMA is an ideal academy for talented kids facing financial challenges. Currently, 1,000 students of Ahmedabad are being nurtured with the values ​​of free quality education.