Surat: Uproar by students in the university, 130 students were not allowed to appear in the examination due to low attendance.

Students protest at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University. For the past few days, the students of Bardoli College had demonstrated at the local level. However, today around 130 students arrive at the university without any resolution. When they were not allowed to appear in the examination due to poor attendance, the students strongly demanded that they be allowed to appear in the examination and also given admission in the new session.

130 students of Bardoli’s PRB Arts and PGR Commerce College formed a morcha. A protest was lodged before the Vice-Chancellor in the University against Acharya’s decision of not allowing him to appear in the examination. The college has given notice regarding the low attendance of the students due to which the students are on strike for the last four days. Students reached the university today to protest.

The students demanded permission to take the exams along with studies in the college as soon as the new session starts. The students of Bardoli College expressed a lot of resentment against the decision of the Principal. Even after informing the principal several times, no solution was found. Due to non-resolution of the problem, today a large number of fronts were protested at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University.