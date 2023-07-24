Surat: Van carrying students collided with a tree, 3 students killed, 5 injured in the accident

Surat / Ahmedabad, 24 July (H.S.). A van carrying college students hit a tree near Isanpur village in Surat district. 3 students died in the accident, while 5 others were injured. As the condition of one of the injured students is critical, she has been referred to Surat. On getting information about the incident, police and ambulance along with the people around reached the spot. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The accident was so severe that the van was completely damaged.

According to information, a van carrying college students collided with a tree near Isnupar village in Surat district on Monday. It was told that the driver lost control of the steering. After which the van collided directly with the roadside tree. The names of the dead include Parash Shah (Nawapara, Mandvi), Jai Amarchand Shah (Kamarez), Kirtan Kumar Bhavsar (Mahuwa). The names of the injured include Tanishak Parekh (Adajan, Surat), Manashvi Merulia (Katargam, Surat), Sumit Madhvani (Bardoli), Nidhi Patel (Navsari) and Hetvi Patel (Mandvi).