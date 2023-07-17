Surat: Vehicle skids on the road near old subjail on Ring Road, five injured

Due to the bursting of a tank in the government quarter near the old sub-jail on the Ring Road of Surat, mud spread on the road and vehicles including bikes fell asleep. Five people were admitted to the civil hospital for treatment in the incident of several vehicles sleeping together. Mud is spread on the road due to the ongoing excavation for the metro at the incident site.

According to details received from the New Civil Hospital, 24-year-old Lalit Babulal Gehlot, a native of Rajasthan and currently living in Kailash Nagar of Parvat Patiya Model Town, and his cloth merchant friend Ashok Hiralal Shirve (24, resident of Salasar Residency, Godadara) in the afternoon Went to Dumas Road mall on bike. His bike skidded in the mud on the road near the old sub-jail on Ring Road. In which both have been admitted to New Civil Hospital for treatment of injuries.

An acquaintance of both the injured told that an old big water tank in the government quarters complex next to the old sub-jail has been broken. The bike slipped due to the mud and stones that came due to water on the way. At the same time, the debris of the broken tank also hit both of them. In the afternoon, due to water and mud on the Ring Road, the bike of some drivers along with two other bikes also fell asleep and a rickshaw overturned. Bike riders Lalit, Ashok and other bike drivers Mayur Walani (age 35, r/o Mota Varachha), Swaroop Lukhi (age 27, r/o Kapodra), Magan Parmar (age 35, r/o Pal) also suffered minor injuries in the accident. All of them were shifted to civil for treatment.