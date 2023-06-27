Surat: Video of corruption of BJP corporator goes viral, AAP releases video of sting operation

Today Aam Aadmi Party released sting operation video of Surat’s BJP woman councilor demanding money for construction in her area. State President Ishudan Gadhvi and Leader of Opposition Dharmesh Bhanderi of Surat Municipal Corporation announced this video in a press conference. Regarding the sting operation, Dharmesh Bhanderi said that a BJP woman corporator of Surat Municipal Corporation, Vaishali Patli (ward no. 29) and her husband Rajendra Patil and Bharatbhai (middlemen) had bribed the four corporators of the ward for construction in their area of ​​Rs 40,000 per corporator. Asked for Rs. In this ward, BJP councilors Vaishali Patil, Sudhaben Pandey, Banshu Yadav and Kanu Patel have demanded Rs 1.50 lakh in round figure of Rs 1.60 lakh.

The officer will also have to pay three lakh

He further said that the municipal officer will also have to pay three lakh rupees. A conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP councilor to defame the Municipal Corporation officer. No officer has been named in this sting operation. The people of Surat as well as the people of Gujarat and the country need to understand that those whom you elect give priority to the work of filling their pockets rather than the work of convenience.

No action was taken against the councilor

In this incident, the victim had narrated his grief to us some time ago. He made a written complaint to Ahmedabad ACB on 5 April 2023. No action was taken even after two and a half months of the written complaint. Our demand is from the BJP government of Gujarat and the ACB and we also request the Gujarat Police that no action has been taken against the BJP councilor despite so much strong evidence. That’s why this matter should be investigated. We cannot release the name of the victim. If the ACB feels like it, it can make their names public or conduct a secret inquiry. Action can also be taken against those who are accused in this.