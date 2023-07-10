Surat: Video of dangerous ride of school rickshaw goes viral

As soon as the school starts, children are seen going to school in rickshaws and vans. Eight to nine students are seated in a rickshaw whereas as per the rules only three to four children can sit inside the rickshaw. Even if it is against the rules, no legal action is taken against it. A video of one such dangerous school rickshaw ride has gone viral in Surat. In which the students are made to sit like sheep and goats and the rickshaw is seen waving. There is a discussion among the people that the rickshaw puller has put the lives of innocent people at risk in the temptation of earning money.

Viral video of Surat’s Chowk Bazar area

This video of the dangerous ride of a school rickshaw has come to the fore in the Chowk Bazar area of ​​Surat. In which the rickshaw puller is seen carrying school children like sheep and goats. When such rickshaws overturn, the lives of the students are at risk. But how rickshaw pullers make students sit in rickshaws in the greed of earning money, it is clearly visible in this video.

<p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/School?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#school</a> <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/children?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#children</a> risk a dangerous journey <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Surat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#surat</a>'s school rickshaws:

There have been numerous incidents of potholes on the roads of Surat. In such circumstances, a viral video has emerged showing the risky journey undertaken by school children in Surat’s school rickshaws. pic.twitter.com/oYIozNh94i