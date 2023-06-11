Surat: Vigilance before the cyclone, high mast light came down due to Biporjoy

As the city of Surat is located on the sea coast, various departments start taking action even before a storm like situation arises. There are 42 villages located near the coastal area of ​​Surat. People have been alerted in all those villages as well as in urban areas.

Coastal people cooperate

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said the impact of the storm would be felt in districts and taluks. They have already been informed. The Chief Minister has also asked all the officers to complete all preparations to deal with the situation of the storm. Whatever instructions are given by the authorities especially to the people of the coastal area. They should cooperate by following it properly, so that they can protect themselves well and special care should be taken to avoid any harm.

Commencement of operations taking into account the wind speed

According to the weather forecast, Cyclone Biporjoy is likely to bring wind speed of 30 to 70 KM and heavy rainfall in coastal areas. In view of the seriousness of the matter, the danger lights installed at high places are being removed by the administration. If such a light falls down during windy conditions, pedestrians or motorists may be harmed. A team of officers carried out the operation to remove the dangerous lights.