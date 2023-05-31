Surat: Voter list sent by 185 markets for Fosta elections

Preparations for the election of the Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTA), an organization of textile traders located on the Ring Road of Surat city, have started in full swing. 15 days ago, the election committee of FOSTA had written a letter to the unions of all the markets asking for the list of voter traders of their markets.

FOSTA Election Officer Gurmukh Kungwani said that voter lists have been received from 185 markets so far. Today, on the last day, a list of 70 markets has been received. FOSTA elections are being held after 11 years.

Guidelines for the election have been issued by Faust’s election committee. There will be 2 voters in markets with 250 shops, 6 traders will be given voting rights in markets with 251 to 750 shops. The election committee had sent forms to 204 market associations 15 days ago to send voters list along with election rules.

Including 70 on the last day, a total of 185 market associations have so far sent voter lists to the election committee. Markets that do not send lists will not be included in the FOSTA election.