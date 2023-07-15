Surat: waist-deep water near Sahara Darwaza, Garanala, life of passengers stuck due to bus getting stuck

It rained heavily in Surat for 15 to 20 minutes on Friday afternoon. In which water was filled in many places. Sahara Darwaja Railway was flooded up to the waist in Garanala. Out of which the bus full of passengers got stuck in the middle of the water passing through there. Due to which the lives of the passengers traveling in the bus came to a halt. The pre-monsoon proceedings of the Municipal Corporation were exposed due to waist-deep water in Garnale.

Waterlogging problem in many areas

The continuous torrential rains on Friday afternoon have opened the door for pre-monsoon operation in many areas of Surat Municipal Corporation. It rained heavily for 20-30 minutes in almost all areas of Surat, causing water-logging in many areas of the city. Various areas of the city were filled with water from knee to waist, due to which the passers-by and people had to face a lot of trouble.

BRTS bus stuck in waist-deep water

Water was filled up to the waist near Sahara Gate Garnale of the city. Due to which there was a serious impact on the traffic here. A BRTS bus full of passengers of Surat Municipal Corporation was wading through this waist-deep water. Meanwhile, the bus stopped suddenly as soon as it reached the middle of the water. From small children to women and old people were traveling inside the bus. The rain exposed the secrets of the Municipal Corporation. A lot of anger was seen among the citizens. After the rain stopped, when the water level in Garnale decreased, the bus proceeded from there.