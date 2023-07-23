Surat: Wall of Sarathi Residency collapses due to heavy rains in Poona Bay

It was raining heavily since Sunday morning in Surat, when the wall of Sarathi Residence on Poona-Kumbaria Road collapsed and three vehicles got stuck in the drain water. The fire department team reached the spot and started the relief work. The residents of the Residency were horrified at the time the wall fell.

wall collapse due to erosion

The Residency is located in Surat on Poona Kumbhariya Road close to Gulf. Due to the rain since this morning, the creek is flowing on both sides. Due to which this incident happened due to the erosion of the soil below. After the incident, the Municipal Corporation’s building inspector team and the fire department team also reached the spot and took action.

Three bikes also got stuck in water

Surat city received about three inches of rain since morning. Due to heavy rains, rain water has been filled in many areas. In Surat, the wall of Sarathi Residency on Puna Kumbharia Road collapsed and three parked cars fell into the water of a nearby drain. Along with this, three bikes also got drowned in the water.

Three cars were also damaged

When the wall collapsed, the people of Sarathi Residency ran down from the flat and informed the Surat Fire Department about the incident. As soon as the information about the incident was received, three vehicles and a team of the fire department immediately reached the spot, who cordoned off the area. Then three bikes were taken out of the water. Also, the cars that fell in the bay were also pulled out.

No one was hurt in the wall collapse

The incident took place at Sarathi Residency, said DM Solanki, a fire department official. A drain passes by the side of the residency. The Residency Wall is also located close to the bay. Due to heavy rains, the soil beneath the wall slipped causing the accident. The fire brigade team reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. Fortunately there were no casualties in this incident.