Surat : Ward no. 20 by-election, BJP candidate Rajesh Rana filed candidature

Surat Municipal Corporation Ward no. 20 The by-election for the seat vacated after the death of BJP corporator Jayesh Jariwala of Khatodara-Sagrampura is to be held on August 6. Rajesh Rana filled his nomination form today on the last date of form filling after the Election Commission released the notification. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi was also present while filing the nomination papers.

Triangular fight between BJP, Congress and AAP

BJP has fielded Rajesh Rana in Ward No. 20 Sagarampura, Khatodara labor by-election. The BJP candidate was announced after the meeting of the State BJP Parliamentary Board. With the announcement of BJP’s candidate, there will now be a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and AAP in Ward No. 20.

Once again the candidate of Rana Samaj

Voting will be held on August 6 for the by-election of ward no. Congress has fielded former corporator Shailesh Raika while Mukesh Pasiawala has nominated from Aam Aadmi Party for the by-election of Ward No. 20. Once again the candidate of Rana Samaj has been fielded on the traditional seat of BJP. Earlier, Jayesh Jariwala had won from this seat, but after the death of Jayesh Jariwala, the by-election is being held.

Nomination filed in presence of Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi

For the by-election of Ward No. 20, 34 contenders in the BJP had sought tickets. 34 BJP workers had demanded tickets before the state inspectors, but then in the last three days, 30 of the 34 claimants withdrew their ticket demands, leaving only four in the fray. Out of which Rajesh Rana’s name has been selected after discussion in the State Parliamentary Board. Rajesh Rana filed his nomination today in the presence of Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, Mayor Hemali Boghavala, Surat City BJP President Niranjan Jhanjmera and other MLAs.