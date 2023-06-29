Surat: Water filled the houses of Kumbharia-Sania Hemad village

Surat city-district has been receiving continuous heavy rains for the last two days, due to which every low-lying area is waterlogged. The worst condition is of Seemada, Puna Kumbharia and Sania Hemad villages. Where people had to take shelter on the road as the flood water filled the houses along the gulf and low-lying areas.

<p>Due to heavy rains in Bardoli, Palsana and Choryasi tehsils last night, water was filled up to the waist in the houses living on the banks of the gulf in the village due to overflowing of drains. The affected people had to spend the whole night on the road. On the other hand, it is raining heavily in Surat district since morning. Due to which the flood water of drains and creeks reached the houses of people in Seemada, Puna Kumbhariya and Sania Hemad villages. </p> <p><strong>Parvat Patiya, Godadara Road was filled with waist-deep water.</strong></p> <p>Due to heavy rains in Surat city and district, the condition of villages on the Gulf side of Surat border has worsened. Sania Hemad, Kumbharia villages are waterlogged, Parvat Patia, Godadara's BRTS road is waist-deep, blocking two-wheelers. Only BRTS buses are plying on this route.</p> <p><strong>Flood in Kumbaria and Sania Hemad villages</strong></p> <p>Kumbhariya Saniya Hemad village on the outskirts of Surat is close to the creek. Here, due to heavy rains, the increased water from the drain has returned to the village. More than 30 houses have been flooded due to which the condition of 250 people has become critical. Now it is the turn of the villagers to take shelter in schools and wadis.</p> <p>Let us tell you that a similar situation had happened last year as well. Due to lack of proper drainage system, the houses here get waterlogged every year during monsoon. The local people allege that no care is being taken by the administration. Even in Sania Hamad, the roads are waterlogged.</p> <p>Incessant rains for the last more than 36 hours in Surat's rural areas have increased the water level in creeks and water entered villages adjacent to the border creeks, including Sania Hemad, creating a flood-like situation. </p>