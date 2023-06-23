Surat: Water supply will remain disrupted on Monday in Varachha-Katargam and many areas of the Central Zone.

The water line supplying water to Varachha and other zones has leaked from Varachha Water Works in Varachha zone area of ​​Surat Municipal Corporation. The work of repairing this leakage line is to be done next Monday.

On Monday, water supply will remain disrupted in Varachha-Katargam and many areas of Central Zone of Surat. The municipality has appealed to the people of the area where water supply will be disrupted to use water sparingly and store water as per requirement for Monday.

The existing water line supplying Varachha Zone and Central Zone area from Varachha Water Works on Varachha Main Road opposite Gitanjali Petrol Pump in East Zone-A (Varachha) area of ​​Surat Municipal Corporation has leaked. The work of repairing this leakage line will be done from 8 am to 11 pm on Monday.

Due to this operation, afternoon water supply will not be possible in some areas of Varachha zone. Similarly, in some areas of Katargam zone, water is supplied from this line in the evening and in the northern areas of Central zone, water is supplied in the evening. Water supply will not be given on Monday. During this, the municipality has appealed to the people to use water sparingly and store water as per requirement.

There will be no water supply in this area on Monday

East Zone-A (Varachha): Ashwini Kumar, Phoolpada, Lambe Hanuman Road, Umarwada, Nana Varachha Karanj, Kapodara and Sitaram Society and Aimata Road and surrounding area Central Zone (Northern Section): Railway Station Delhi Gate to Chowk Bazar, Highway to North Mahidharpura, Rampura Haripura, Syedpura Dhastipura, Shahpur-Nanavat and all surrounding areas Katargam Zone: Katargam Darwaza, Sumul Dairy, Sumul Dairy Road, Alkapuri Gotalawadi, Katargam Children Home and its surrounding area