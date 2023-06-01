Surat: Water will not be available in many areas of Udhna, Athwa and Central Zone on Saturday and Sunday.

Due to the operation of the hydraulic department of Surat Municipal Corporation, water supply will remain disrupted in many areas of Central, Eighth and Udhna zones of Surat Municipal Corporation on June 3 and 4. Due to change of water line in Majuragate and Khatodara water distribution station areas, water will not be able to reach many areas, so the municipality has appealed to the people of those areas to store water according to their need and use water sparingly. .

Leakage repairing of MS line of overhead tank at Khatodara water distribution station in Udhna zone of Surat Municipality and 450 mm. The important work of connecting the transferred diameter pipe with the existing 1100 mm diameter pipe will be done on June 3 and 4. It will be held on June 3 from 8 am to 9 pm. Due to which Khatodara overhead tank will not be filled and due to closure of transmission pipeline from Rander to Khatodara, regular water supply is not being done from the underground tank of Athwa water distribution station.

Due to which, on Saturday, June 3, the Khatodara overhead tank of Udhna A zone, Khatodara GIDC area and New Civil Hospital area included in South West Zone (eighth) area, the next morning i.e. Sunday, June 4, from 8-30 to 12.30 in the afternoon and evening. During Piplod Village, Umra Village, City Light, SVNIT. College, Veer Narmad University, Ichhnath, Kargil Chowk etc. area societies and surrounding areas will not be able to get water supply. Apart from this, there will be no water supply in Begumpura, Salabatpura, Gopipura, Sagarampura, Nanpura, Rudarpura, Soni Falia and surrounding areas included in the morning supply on June 4.

Also first morning supply between 5 am to 8 am in some areas of Athva Zone like New Civil Hospital area, Athva Gate, Athva Police Line, Panas Village Floor, Ghodod Road, Ram Chowk, Surgeon Society, Panjrapole and surrounding societies And the second supply will not be supplied from 8 am to 12-30 pm. Apart from this, Piplod Village, Umra Village, City Light, S.V.N.I.T. College, Veer Narmad Vishwavidyalaya, Ichchnath, Kargil Chowk etc. societies and their surrounding areas are likely to have partially disrupted or disrupted water supply due to low pressure.

Water supply will not be available in many areas of the three zones as the repair work of the water line is going on and the work of line shifting is going on. That’s why the municipality has appealed to the people of that area to store water as per the requirement and use water sparingly.