Surat: Western Railway’s Udhna railway station will be developed as an iconic landmark

The work of converting major stations of the country into modern and world-class stations is being done at a fast pace by the Indian Railways. Under the AMRUT Bharat Station Scheme, 1275 railway stations across the country have been identified for upgradation and modernisation, out of which 87 railway stations are in Gujarat. The makeover of Udhna Railway Station with latest infrastructure and facilities will have a huge impact on the economy along with the creation of new jobs.
In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, the new look and layout of Udhna Railway Station is designed to transform the railway station into a landmark and become the “New Rail of New India”. The project aims to stand out by virtue of its international appeal in terms of architectural as well as management aspects; It envisages redevelopment of Udhna Railway Station as per international standards.
Proposed picture of Udhna railway station <p> </p> <p>According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Udhna railway station is being redeveloped into a modern station at an approved cost of Rs 223.6 crore and the work is targeted to be completed in 24 months. The work is progressing at a rapid pace. The Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract has been awarded. Site survey, geotechnical investigation and soil investigation have been completed. </p> <p>The existing RPF quarters on the west side have been demolished and the work on the new quarters is in full swing. With the completion of ground floor slab, the work of roof slab is in progress. Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters have been shifted and new PRS have been commissioned. Ground floor super structure column work, slab work and staircase as well as lift wall work of East side station building is in progress. The work of slab of sub-station building and foundation work of underground tank is also being done at a fast pace. In addition, leveling, excavation and laying of WMM for road and parking in the circulating area on the east side is in progress. The foundation work of the new foot over bridge is also in progress.</p> <p>Development of new station buildings is proposed on both the east and west sides of the railway station. The station buildings on the east and west sides will be integrated/connected to each other through FOBs and will also have an air concourse on the tracks and platforms to facilitate better connectivity. There shall be adequate concourse/waiting space above the platforms with passenger amenities to avoid overcrowding on the platforms. The concourse area will be spread over 2440 square metres. </p> <p>New Station The station has been designed with such an architectural milieu that will ensure that the entire station complex presents a unified theme through appropriate façade, finishes, colours, materials, textures and overall look and feel. The circulating area to the east of the main station building will have a clock tower which will be the iconic symbol of Udhna station. The theme of the west-facing façade will be similar to that of the city of Udhna.</p> <p>Udhna is strategically located near major urban centers of Gujarat such as Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Udhna is well connected by rail to major cities and smaller towns in the state of Gujarat as well as different parts of the country. Such upgradation of the station will further provide the necessary impetus to trade and commerce and establish Udhna as a major business and trading hub.</p>