Surat: Western Railway’s Udhna railway station will be developed as an iconic landmark

The work of converting major stations of the country into modern and world-class stations is being done at a fast pace by the Indian Railways. Under the AMRUT Bharat Station Scheme, 1275 railway stations across the country have been identified for upgradation and modernisation, out of which 87 railway stations are in Gujarat. The makeover of Udhna Railway Station with latest infrastructure and facilities will have a huge impact on the economy along with the creation of new jobs.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, the new look and layout of Udhna Railway Station is designed to transform the railway station into a landmark and become the “New Rail of New India”. The project aims to stand out by virtue of its international appeal in terms of architectural as well as management aspects; It envisages redevelopment of Udhna Railway Station as per international standards.