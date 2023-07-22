Surat: While taking a selfie on a friend’s birthday, a brain dead youth fell from the first floor, father donated his only son’s organ

Surat, which is known as the organ-donor city, receives organ donation from family members of more than two branded persons every week. A youth got injured after falling from the first floor while taking a selfie at a friend’s birthday celebration in Surat. When he was declared brain dead during treatment, his father donated his eye and two kidneys, giving new life to four people. Please tell here that the family has shown humanity by donating the organ of its only son.

Young man fell from first floor while taking selfie

Bhaiyalal Mishra, originally from Chitrakoot, lives with his family at Ashwini Park in Navagam Dindoli, Surat. His son Neeraj Mishra had gone to SMC’s shopping center opposite Suryodaya School in Bhestan area at 5 pm on July 17 to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Then Neeraj fell down while taking a selfie on the mobile phone, so he was immediately admitted to the Civil Hospital through 108.

Brain dead Neeraj was the only son of the family

After four days of treatment, Neurosurgeon Dr. Jai Patel and Neuro Physician Dr. Keyur Prajapati, R.M.O. Dr. Ketan Nayak, Dr. Nilesh Kachadia declared Neeraj brain dead. After this, Dr. Nilesh of Civil Hospital, Councilor Nirmala Kathur explained the importance of organ donation to the Gulab Mishra family. Braindead Neeraj was the only son of the family. Her father works in a loom factory to support the family.

34th organ donation from civil hospital

Braindead Neeraj’s eye and both kidneys were accepted with the consent of loom artisan father Bhaiyalal Mishra. In which the eye will be transplanted in Eye Bank New Civil Hospital and both kidneys will be transplanted in one patient at IKD Hospital in Ahmedabad. Thus, with the efforts of Dr. Ganesh Govekar, Civil Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Iqbal Kadiwala of Gujarat Nursing Council, Nursing Staff and Security Staff, another organ donation was successful. The 34th organ donation took place in Navi Civil.