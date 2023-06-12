Surat: Wind speed increased due to the effect of Biporjoy, trees fell at 10 places in 24 hours, vehicles damaged, no casualties

The effect of Cyclone Biporjoy is also visible in Surat city. The coastal city of Surat is more or less affected whenever a cyclone is predicted. Due to the change in the atmosphere, an increase in wind speed is being recorded.

There was a strong wind blowing late at night as if a storm had hit the city. Along with the current in the sea, high waves were also rising. In the last 24 hours, there were incidents of tree falling at about 10 places in the city. According to the information received from the fire department, in the last 24 hours, near Althan Dheeraj Sons, near Maruti Industries near Laskana, Adarsh ​​Society near Ghodod Road, near Adajan Pavitra Row House, near New City Light Road near Anuvrat Dwar, near Athwaline Trees were found fallen at around 10 places near Gokulam Dairy, Gopinath Society, Adajan Baps Temple.

A tree fell on a four-wheeler near Adajan Anand Mahal Road. Due to which the four wheeler car got damaged. However, it is a matter of pride that no casualty has been reported from anywhere. The fire department was continuously running for the tree falling incident. The fire department is also working in alert mode as there is every possibility of further impact of the storm in the coming hours.