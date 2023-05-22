Surat: With the help of Adani Foundation, Vazirbhai was invited for the exhibition at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The people of the Kotwalia community, a primitive group of Gujarat, have expertise in making bamboo artefacts. Vajirbhai Kotwalia, a craftsman from Hathakundi village in Netrang taluk of Bharuch district, is trying to keep alive and develop the bamboo art of his community.

After receiving support from Adani Foundation, Dahej in the last one year has added many new dimensions to his work and campaign. Vajirbhai Kotwalia has been invited by the Hon’ble President of India for a conference cum exposure visit. Where they will get an opportunity to talk about the status of their Kotwalia community.

Vazirbhai Kotwalia has engaged 50 members of his community in the business with limited resources. Has been participating in various fairs and exhibitions in collaboration with government and organizations. However, he had no contact with the market. Many families had given up woodworking due to lack of income, but Wazirbhai and his family continued.