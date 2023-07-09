Surat: Woe to inflation; Now potatoes are also unsafe, potatoes stolen from vegetable wholesale shop!

Smugglers have now crossed their limits by stealing potatoes as the prices of vegetables have increased with the onset of monsoon. A complaint has been lodged with the police regarding the theft of 17 cut potatoes in Surat. From Mota Varachha Saurashtra township, an unknown person stole 17 pieces of potato bags of 50 kg each worth Rs 17,000 and ran away. In this case, a complaint of theft has been registered in Uttaran police station.

Left 43 cut potatoes outside the shop and went home

In Surat, complaints of theft of valuables from people’s homes and offices used to be registered in the police book, but now vegetables are also being stolen. Amid rising prices of vegetables, the incident of potato theft has come to the fore in Surat. Keshavlal Devjibhai Patel, Mota Varachha, Saurashtra Township, A.B.C. Trades vegetables on Circle. He had bought a total of 45 such cut potatoes of 50 kg on June 30 last. On July 3, 43 cut potatoes were kept outside the shop and went home. Out of which 17 cut potatoes were stolen.

17 cut potatoes worth 17 thousand stolen

The next morning, Keshavbhai gets a call from the pandit who runs the betel leaf next door that your luggage has been stolen. When Keshavlal came to the shop and investigated, a total of 17 cut potatoes worth 17 thousand were stolen. In this regard, he has lodged a complaint at Uttaran police station. In which the police have registered the crime and started investigation.

Suspicious rickshaw captured in CCTV

While the police were investigating, a suspicious rickshaw was seen in the CCTV. In this rickshaw, some unknown thief stole potato bags by keeping potato bags kept outside the shop and ran away. The rickshaw number has been detected on the basis of the rickshaw seen in the CCTV. Police has started investigation in this direction as well.

Regarding this incident, Keshavlal’s son Hiren said, “My father has a wholesale vegetable shop here. On June 30, 45 cut potatoes were bought from Disha and left outside the shop, out of which 17 cut potatoes have been stolen. The price of one bag is 1 thousand rupees, in this way 17 bags of potatoes worth 17 thousand have been stolen from here. We have lodged a police complaint in this regard. We request that such smugglers should be caught at the earliest.