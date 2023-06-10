Surat: Woman associated with terrorist organization arrested from Saidpura area

A woman having links with an international banned terrorist organization has been arrested from Surat with the intention of carrying out terror attacks in the country. The Muslim woman was picked up from Lalgate area by ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) with the help of Surat Police and taken to Porbandar.

The family of this ISKP woman is originally from Bharuch and currently lives in Surat, married in Tamil Nadu and a mother of two children. The woman had recently come to Surat to meet her family, following which the ATS arrested her late at night. ISKP related publications were found from the woman.

According to the information, Gujarat ATS has detained three people belonging to the terrorist organization Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) from Porbandar. On questioning him, it was revealed that a woman named Sumera, living in Surat’s Lalgate area, was also in contact with him, on the basis of which a team of ATS came to Surat and took the woman into custody late night along with Surat police.

Four mobiles have also been found from Sumera.

According to the information received from the sources, four mobiles have also been recovered from Sumera. ISKP publications were recovered from Sumra Banu Malek, who was captured from Surat, but the top secret operation has not been officially announced. Not only this, it is also learned that a member of his family has served in a government department.

There was a plan to go to Afghanistan via Iran

The banned organization Islamic State of Khorasan Province is active in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The detained suspects were said to be on their way to Iran and then to Afghanistan. After receiving training in these areas, they were to return with the intention of attacking India or other countries.