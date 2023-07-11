Surat: Women protest when the water bill of the apartment exceeds one lakh

The 24-hour water scheme in Puna area of ​​Varachha zone of Surat Municipal Corporation has caused a lot of anger among the housewives, whose bill for an apartment has been more than one lakh. With indignation, the women say that the name of the Municipal Corporation’s scheme is 24 hours water, but the area is supplied with water only for three to three and a half hours and people’s pockets are being emptied by charging huge bills in the name of meters. Have been After protests by the people, the local councilor submitted a memorandum to the municipal officials in this regard.

24 hours water scheme launched by Surat Municipal Corporation faces protests from time to time, today women in Puna area protested due to high water bill. Flat holders in Satyam Apartments and Akash Ganga Apartments in Ward No. 16 (Puna-West) area of ​​Surat Municipal Corporation are fuming with bills of Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 80 thousand respectively. The residents gathered outside both the apartments and expressed their grief as the Municipal Corporation has charged them a hefty water meter bill.

Some people informed local corporators Payal Sakariya and Shobhanaben about this and they reached them. Local people have told that some time ago the six months bill of the apartment used to come from Rs 1500 to 1700. But now the bill is more than one lakh which is not affordable for poor and middle class people so they should get justice. Apart from this, the women said in a voice full of anger that the Municipal Corporation is collecting huge bills from the people in the name of 24-hour water scheme, but water does not come for 24 hours, it comes only for three to three-and-a-half hours a day, due to which many times tankers Have to get water from