Surat: ‘World Environment Day’ celebrations begin with cleanliness drive by AM/NS India

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s largest steel makers, has kicked off the World Environment Day celebrations with a clean-up drive at Sunwali beach in Surat. Through this program organized on Thursday, commitment towards environmental awareness and protection was expressed.
Environment and CSR of AM/NS India More than 200 volunteers, employees, officials and school children were also involved in the Sunwali beach cleaning drive organized by the team under the aegis of Mission Life in collaboration with the Gujarat Pollution Control Board. People from the local communities also participated in this cleanliness drive in large numbers and appreciated the campaign.
Sunwali beach clean up by AM/NS India and GPCB <p> </p> <p>On this occasion Dr. Jignasha Ojha, Regional Officer, GPCB, Captain Rituparna Raghuvanshi, Head, AM/NN Ports Hazira, Shankar Subramaniam, Environment Head, AM/NS India, Kiran Singh Singha, Chief CSR Officer, AM/NS India Hazira and Navchetan International School Principal Hasmukh Patel was also specially present.</p> <p>All the guests present in the program gave their statement giving special emphasis on the importance of environmental protection and also urged everyone to contribute extensively in such efforts. He also appreciated the efforts of the volunteers, AM/NS India staff and local villagers for their active participation in the beach cleaning efforts.</p> <p>Shankara Subramaniam, Environment Head, AM/NS India said on the occasion, “At AM/NS India, we recognize the environmental crisis facing our natural resources and we are committed to do our best to conserve the environment. He also appreciated the enthusiastic participation of our employees, school students and local citizens in the beach cleaning activity. On this occasion, he said that this program is the beginning of a series of programs to be started on the occasion of World Environment Day. This campaign has been organized for three weeks to create a positive impact on the environment. He has also expressed hope for better results of this campaign.</p> <p>Volunteers were divided into small groups for the Sunwali beach cleaning drive and they were also provided with biodegradable bags, gloves and necessary equipment and facilities. After collecting the litter accumulated on the two-kilometer beach, it was destroyed. Mementos were also distributed to the AM/NS India volunteers for their active participation in the program and for making this campaign meaningful and a journey.</p> <p>AM/NS India has organized a poster contest for employees and associates and a suggestion contest from June 2 to 10, among other events, from June 1 to June 10. Under tree plantation on World Environment Day, 1100 saplings will be planted inside the Hazira plant premises and in Hazira village. On the second day a competition has also been organized for the students of government schools of Hazira.</p> <p>Concluding offline quiz on 7th June on the occasion of Environment Day celebration, an exhibition on Waste to Best at AM/NS India Township on 8th June, plastic waste collection drive at Hazira and online session on plastic recycling at Steer Sector on 9th June Garden Competition Garden competition has been organized on 12th June.</p> <p>Poster competition for school students and training session for children will be organized by GPCB in the third week of June. The World Environment Day celebrations will conclude on June 20.</p>