Surat: ‘World Environment Day’ celebrations begin with cleanliness drive by AM/NS India

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s largest steel makers, has kicked off the World Environment Day celebrations with a clean-up drive at Sunwali beach in Surat. Through this program organized on Thursday, commitment towards environmental awareness and protection was expressed.

Environment and CSR of AM/NS India More than 200 volunteers, employees, officials and school children were also involved in the Sunwali beach cleaning drive organized by the team under the aegis of Mission Life in collaboration with the Gujarat Pollution Control Board. People from the local communities also participated in this cleanliness drive in large numbers and appreciated the campaign.