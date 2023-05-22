Surat: Yoga camp organized by City Police on the theme ‘Har Ghar Dhyan, Har Ghar Yoga’

On the initiative of the State Sports, Youth and Cultural Department, on Monday, Surat City Police organized a camp on the theme ‘Har Ghar Dhyan, Har Ghar Yoga’ at Police Parade Ground, Athwalines, in which maximum number of people participated.

More than 500 officers, police personnel from the police branch participated. Everyone did different types of meditation postures and yoga to stay fit. Art of Living yoga instructors Kalpesh Patil and Prashant Lalchandani conducted the camp by conducting yoga postures.

Police officers from Crime Branch, Cyber ​​Crime, Special Branch, Traffic Zone-(1 to 4), ECO Cell, Women Police, SC/ST Cell, Control Room-Police Headquarters, IUCAW Branch under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar. employees attended the camp. Everyone gave the message of ‘Fit India’ by staying physically and mentally healthy through yoga and meditation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters & Administration) Mrs. Saroj Kumari, JCP (Traffic) D.H. Parmar, ACP Bishakha Jain, ACP M.K. Rana, ACP J.A. Pathan also participated in this yoga camp and encouraged all the officers and employees.