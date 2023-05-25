Surat: Yoga Day countdown clock unveiled in SVNIT Circle

As International Yoga Day is celebrated with enthusiasm all over the world including India on 21st June, accordingly the countdown clock was unveiled by Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home Affairs at SVNIT Circle, Piplod, Surat.

On this occasion, the Home Minister said that only counting days are left for Yoga Day. Indian culture and our ancient heritage Yoga is India’s invaluable gift to the world. Our yoga has got acceptance all over the world. It is a matter of pride for all of us that people are adopting yoga to stay physically and mentally fit.

Stating that Surats will create a new record of making Yoga an integral part of life by weaving Yoga with lifestyle, the Minister urged Surats to join Yoga from door to door and work as ‘Team Surat’ .

It may be noted that like every year, the ninth International Yoga Day will be celebrated enthusiastically by the Gujarat State Yoga Board under the Sports Youth and Cultural Activities Department of the state. As a part of which a countdown clock has been unveiled to welcome the International Day of Yoga in SVNIT circle.