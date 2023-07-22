Surat: Youth risking their lives to make reels; Made a reel by climbing on the second floor of dilapidated closed building

It seems strange to make a reel to the youth. For which they are putting their lives at risk as well. A video of another person risking his life to make a reel has surfaced from Surat’s Udhna area. In Udhna area, four youths were climbing a closed empty building and making videos to become famous on social media. However, now this video is going viral. Now it remains to be seen what steps the police take in this matter.

It’s hard to be famous on social media

The youth of Surat have now developed a unique habit of being dominant on social media. In order to become famous on social media, youths are risking their lives and doing stunts, sometimes they are making videos by climbing buildings by risking their lives. For the last several days, such activities of the youth are coming to the fore in Surat. Now another such incident has come to the fore. Risking their lives, four youths climbed atop a locked building in Surat’s Udhna area to make a reel.