Surat: Youth risking their lives to make reels; Made a reel by climbing on the second floor of dilapidated closed building

It seems strange to make a reel to the youth. For which they are putting their lives at risk as well. A video of another person risking his life to make a reel has surfaced from Surat’s Udhna area. In Udhna area, four youths were climbing a closed empty building and making videos to become famous on social media. However, now this video is going viral. Now it remains to be seen what steps the police take in this matter.
It’s hard to be famous on social media
The youth of Surat have now developed a unique habit of being dominant on social media. In order to become famous on social media, youths are risking their lives and doing stunts, sometimes they are making videos by climbing buildings by risking their lives. For the last several days, such activities of the youth are coming to the fore in Surat. Now another such incident has come to the fore. Risking their lives, four youths climbed atop a locked building in Surat’s Udhna area to make a reel.
The video was made risking life

Four youths climbed a barren and dilapidated building near Surat's Udhna Railway Station. Two of these youths were making videos on the building risking their lives. After climbing the building, he used to come to the place where there is no high wall and make videos. The youth have now got a strange hobby behind making such dangerous videos. To make themselves famous quickly, they risk their lives by making such videos.

A dangerous video surfaced

A video has surfaced of four youths making dangerous videos by climbing a four-storey building. This video went viral on social media. To become famous, youngsters are making videos of themselves doing dangerous stunts. Meanwhile, other people are also making videos of such crazy youths and are appealing to be careful on social media. At present, the Udhna police also have no information about this. The video and the location shown in the video will be investigated by the police.