Suresh Raina opened an Indian restaurant in Amsterdam, Virat Kohli made this promise

Team India’s former star cricketer Suresh Raina has started the new innings. After being away from cricket for the last several months, Raina has opened his restaurant in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands. Its name is ‘Raina Indian Restaurant’. The restaurant aims to bring the authentic flavors of India to Europe while showcasing the country’s diverse and vibrant culinary arts. Team India’s star batsman Virat Kohli has promised to visit his restaurant.

Raina was seen cooking himself

Suresh Raina is known for his passion for food and cooking. He expressed enthusiasm for his new venture. As an avid cook himself, he was seen cooking in the kitchen of his new restaurant. They aim to provide a memorable dining experience to their customers. This restaurant not only promises delicious food but also maintains a commitment to quality in each and every dish that is served.

After IPL, Suresh Raina will now be seen banging with the bat in this foreign league, name given for auction

Virat Kohli shared the story

Virat Kohli has given his support while congratulating his former partner. Kohli has posted a story on Instagram, in which he has used the photo of Raina’s new restaurant. While congratulating Raina, he also promised to come to that restaurant. Kohli said, “Well done brother Suresh Raina. Congratulations and we will definitely come next time we are in Amsterdam.”

I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes center stage! ️ Over the years, you’ve seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and… pic.twitter.com/u5lGdZfcT4

— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 23, 2023



Raina gave this information

Raina wrote in an Instagram post, ‘From the rich spices of North India to the aromatic curries of South India, Raina Indian Restaurant is a reminder of the diverse and vibrant culinary arts of my beloved country.’ He wrote that what sets Raina Restaurant apart is not just the food, but our unwavering commitment to quality, creativity and utmost enjoyment in each and every dish we serve.