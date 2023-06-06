Suriname’s highest civilian award to the President of India

Paramaribo, June 6 (HS). President of India Draupadi Murmu has been conferred with the ‘Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star’, the highest civilian honor of Suriname. Suriname President Chandrika Prasad Santokhi felicitated Indian President Murmu for strong bilateral ties.

Speaking during the award ceremony, President Murmu said that he is very happy to be conferred with the highest honor of Suriname. Not only he but 140 crore Indians are feeling proud by this honour. He credited this honor to the people of the Indo-Surinamese community and said that because of them our relations have become stronger. The Indian President also participated in the cultural celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Suriname. During this, she said that she has come on her first visit to Suriname. There is a lot in common between the two countries. They feel that they are in their own home.

President Murmu also led delegation-level talks after meeting President Santokhi of Suriname on Monday. During this, he said that he is very happy to come to Suriname. He extended greetings on behalf of Indians, saying that he was overwhelmed by the hospitality and welcome of Suriname. He said that historical and cultural ties between India and Suriname are the foundation of strong ties between the two countries. The Presidents of the two countries also signed a special Memorandum of Understanding between India and Suriname.