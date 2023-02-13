February 13, 2023, 16:00 – BLiTZ – News On the morning of February 13, the US Embassy in Russia once again urged American citizens to leave Russia.

The reason for such a statement, in their opinion, is the possible unpredictable consequences of the special operation. Only Washington calls the special operation nothing more than a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”

The diplomatic mission also frightened compatriots by the fact that Russia lacks cash and the ability to transfer funds to Russia is extremely limited.

The embassy also notes that US citizens should bypass any political or social protests and not photograph security personnel at these events.

In September 2022, the United States already made similar recommendations to Americans in Russia. This was due to the partial mobilization that was initiated from 21 September to 31 October.

Rumors about a second wave of mobilization were artificially promoted by the West. Political scientist Alexander Asafov, in an interview with a correspondent of the BLiTZ, said that such statements are part of the information war, and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about this earlier.

“They will try to create a lot of surprises for the anniversary of the NWO. Both representatives of the Kyiv regime and those who are preparing the ninth sanctions package in the European Union are directly talking about this,” he said.

According to the political scientist, the United States in this case follows the standards of its protocol, pumping up the media situation before any significant events.

Alexander Asafov is sure that such appeals have always been part of the US hybrid war against Russia. He did not rule out that the goals to frighten and intimidate the Russians could also be included in their protocol.

