Susan Wojcicki steps down as YouTube CEO

Susan Wojcicki on February 16 reported in blog service that leaves the post of head of YouTube.

“Today <…> I have decided to step down as head of YouTube and start a new chapter dedicated to my family, health and personal projects,” Wojcicki said.

In total, Alphabet Inc. (The holding company that manages Google Inc and its subsidiaries – Ed.) Wojcicki has been in business for 25 years. She has led YouTube for the past nine years.

As reminds “Gazeta.Ru”, Wojcicki, having predicted the success of YouTube, suggested that Google acquire video hosting in 2006.

Wojcicki’s successor will be Neil Mohan, who previously served as chief product officer.

“He is very knowledgeable about our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our people. Neil will be an amazing leader for YouTube,” Wojcicki wrote about Mohan.

In January, Alphabet Corporation announced plans to lay off about 12,000 employees.

