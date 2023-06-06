sushila samad indias first tribal woman vidushi bapus only tribal woman suraji jharkhand news mtj

The daughters of Jharkhand are earning a lot of name in the sports world. From archery to hockey and football, he has no competition. The daughters of the state are also moving forward in the field of education. Today, when the state and central government are promoting daughters, then the wonder of daughters is also coming to the fore. Earlier also such daughters were born on the land of Jharkhand, who worked together in many fields. That too when there was no special facility in this area. Sushila Samad (Sushila Samad Birth Anniversary) was one such daughter, who became the country’s first tribal ‘Hindi Vidushi’. She was also the first woman tribal editor of the country. He actively participated in the freedom movement. During Bapu’s Salt Satyagraha, she was his only tribal woman ‘Suraji’.