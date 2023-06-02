Sushma Sagar reaches her village after becoming an IAS

Sushma Sagar, who got 733 rank after preparing for IAS with a job, reached Beswan in her native village Aligarh on Friday. There was an atmosphere of celebration when Sushma Sagar reached Beswan. The local people gave a warm welcome by garlanding each other and feeding each other sweets. The happiness of the family members knew no bounds. The women danced fiercely to the beats of the drums. During this, Sushma Sagar reached the felicitation ceremony with the family, lit the lamp and took blessings by garlanding the photo of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha, the author of the constitution. In the same Beswan area, wearing flowers, garlands, turbans, took out a procession and took the blessings of the people of the area. Regional people and women hugged and congratulated.