SUV Car Sales: SUV became the first choice of Indians, sales continue to grow rapidly

SUV Car Sales Report: At present, the demand for SUV cars is increasing rapidly in the country’s automobile market. This is the reason that vehicle companies are also launching new cars from time to time in this segment. With strong demand for SUVs, the sales of passenger vehicles of the country’s major automakers – Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra and Toyota Kirloskar Motor – were at a fast pace in May. This was revealed from the wholesale sales figures of major automobile companies for the month of May. Wholesale sales of other automakers like Tata Motors, Kia and MG Motor also increased during the month.

The country’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 15 per cent to 1,43,708 units in May as against 1,24,474 units in the year-ago period. While sales of Maruti’s small cars – Alto and S-Presso declined by 30 per cent to 12,236 units during the period, sales of Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire grew by five per cent to 71,419 units as against 67,947 units in May 2022. .

Maruti Suzuki registered a 65 per cent year-on-year growth in the utility vehicle segment, including Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, and sold 46,243 vehicles in April. The company sold 28,051 vehicles in this segment in May 2022. The company said that 992 units of the mid-size sedan Ciaz were sold in May, while 586 units were sold in the same month last year.

At the same time, Hyundai Motor India’s domestic sales increased by 14.91 percent to 48,601 units from 42,293 units a year ago. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India said, “The recently launched new Verna car has received a good response from the customers. Its sales growth was in double digits in May due to its SUVs Creta and Venue.

Wholesale sales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in the domestic market increased by six percent to 45,878 units while in April 2022 it supplied 43,341 vehicles. Sales of passenger electric vehicles (including international trade) increased by 66 percent to 5,805 units in May from 3,505 units in May last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s total passenger vehicle sales stood at 26,904 units in May. Sales of the company’s utility vehicles increased by 23 percent to 32,883 units, compared to 26,632 units in May 2022. Vijay Nakra, President (Automotive Segment), Mahindra & Mahindra said, “We have maintained the growth trend in the SUV segment with strong demand.

Kia India wholesaled 24,770 vehicles last month, registering a three per cent growth in supplies. The company had suspended work at the plant from May 15-20 due to maintenance work. The company had dispatched 24,079 vehicles to dealers in May 2022.

On the other hand, total sales of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) doubled to 20,410 units in May. This is the company’s highest ever monthly sales figure. The company had sold 10,216 vehicles in the same month last year. The company said that its wholesale sales in the domestic market last month stood at 19,379 units. It also exported 1,031 units of the Urban Cruiser Highrider in May.

MG Motor India’s retail sales grew 25 per cent to 5,006 units in May. The company sold 4,008 vehicles in May 2022. Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland reported a one per cent decline in total sales in May at 13,134 units. The company sold 13,273 units in May 2022. The company’s domestic sales fell by one per cent to 12,378 units as against 12,458 units sold in May last year. The company exported 756 vehicles in May this year, a decline of 7.23 percent, compared to 815 in the same month last year. (with language input)