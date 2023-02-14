Svetlana Zhurova refused to draw a parallel between Kostomarov and Friske

February 14, 2023, 17:28 – BLiTZ – News Russian athlete and State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova, in an interview with Moskovsky Komsomolets, commented on the fundraising for Roman Kostomarov.

Recall that the showman and figure skater Ilya Averbukh said that this year the annual all-Russian tour “Ice Age. Together Again” will be held in support of the hospitalized figure skater Roman Kostomarov. According to him, he and his team will transfer part of the proceeds from ticket sales to the rehabilitation of the Olympic champion.

According to Zhurova, the skaters thus decided to support their colleague. At the same time, when asked if this situation is similar to the one that happened with Zhanna Friske, the deputy answered in the negative.

“I don’t see any analogy here. There, people collected funds from the whole country, created some kind of funds, etc. – there were many scandals. And here are his colleagues, and certainly, at least, it will be under the control of Averbukh, ”commented Zhurova.

On January 10, it became known that Olympic ice dancing champion Roman Kostomarov was hospitalized in intensive care, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia. He was connected to a ventilator, ECMO and put into a medically induced coma. After the skater came out of a coma, information began to appear in the media about the amputation of Kostomarov’s limbs.

Earlier, Andrei Zvonkov, a therapist and former doctor of the ski jumping team, said that figure skater Kostomarov could remain disabled. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

