Swara Bhasker: Swara Bhaskar is pregnant, shared good news while flaunting baby bump, said- Sometimes your...

Swara Bhasker Pregnant: Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar and politician Fahadh Ahmed got married a few months ago with great fanfare. Swara and Fahad first had a court marriage. The couple then had a traditional wedding in the presence of their family and close friends. Ever since marriage, the actress used to share glimpses of her happy married life with her fans. Now the couple has shared the good news. Swara is about to become a mother.

Swara Bhaskar is pregnant

Swara Bhaskar is pregnant. Yes, you read right. After three months of marriage, the actress announced her pregnancy. Swara shared some pictures with husband Fahad Ahmed and gave this good news to the fans. “Sometimes all your prayers are answered at once! Blessed, grateful, excited because we are about to step into a whole new world,” the actress captioned the pictures, adding the hashtags “#comingsoon #Family”. #Newarrival #Gratitude #OctoberBaby.” In the pictures, the actress is seen flaunting her baby bump. She is glowing in a pink outfit.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

users are congratulating

Users are giving lots of comments on Swara Bhaskar’s post and giving her good wishes. Guneet Monga wrote, So much to celebrate! love love love!! And God bless you both and the little one. Congrats. One user wrote, congratulations to Swara and Fahad. What a lovely moment… and magical too. One user wrote, Congratulations!! all best wishes. One user wrote, Congratulations.

Ajay Devgan rejected these 5 films, which later became blockbusters, Shahrukh-Ranveer Singh’s movie is also included in the list

got married this year

Please tell that Swara Bhaskar had married Fahadh. Both had a court marriage in February this year. They met during a rally in 2020 and fell in love. The couple recently tied the knot in Delhi and shared details of the wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi and a sangeet night. Many political leaders attended their wedding reception.