Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg received an honorary doctorate from the University of Helsinki on March 20, 2023

March 20 - BLiTZ. Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Helsinki in March 2023, along with 28 other figures, RIA Novosti reports.

University professor Martti Nissinen noted that this is how the university wants to draw attention to the ecology of the world.

Norwegian police carried Swedish activist Greta Thunberg from a protest in Oslo March 1, 2023 at 12:43

According to him, the university wants to show that it would like to be as influential and decisive in environmental issues as Greta Thunberg. The eco-activist herself has not yet commented on her new honorary knowledge, she was recently nominated for the fourth time for the Nobel Peace Prize – but, unlike a professorship, she has not yet been given it.