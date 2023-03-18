March 18 - BLiTZ. The Swedish News portal reported that there is a growing social hatred in Sweden against shopkeepers who inflate prices. TASS: Vostok grouping of the RF Armed Forces announced the successful repulsion of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction March 18, 2023 at 06:16

According to journalists, the staff and managers of the ICA chain stores are at risk of being targeted by disgruntled Swedes.

Against the backdrop of reports from the Statistical Office of Sweden about an increase in inflation in the country by 12%, products became more expensive by 22.1% compared to last year.

Threats to “hang and shoot” the owners of retail outlets are increasingly being heard on social networks.

In response, the head of ICA security, Anders Jonasson, recommended that store employees be more vigilant.

At the same time, sellers themselves blame the energy crisis, inflation and the weakness of the Swedish krona for rising prices.

Things got to the point that the head of the Swedish Ministry of Finance, Elisabeth Svantesson, demanded that the owners of large retail chains explain the growth of the food basket.

Such an increase in the cost of products in the country is inexplicable, the official complains.