Sweet businessman stabbed to death on Indo-Nepal border of Sitamarhi, police engaged in investigation

Sitamarhi. Sudden increase in criminal incidents is being seen in Sitamarhi of Bihar. The latest case is of Bairgania Municipal Council situated on the Indo-Nepal border. Here the criminals have killed a businessman. Due to this incident there is resentment among the local businessmen. Arjun Kumar, son of Bigu Sah, a resident of Ashogi Ward 04 of Bairgania Municipal Council of Indo-Nepal border, used to do the business of sweets Batasa. He was murdered late at night in Gudri Bazar.

Arjun was returning home after having a feast.

In connection with the incident, it is told that the businessman had gone out of his house to have food, during which the incident took place. Regarding the murder, the relatives say that he was returning home after having a feast, during which the criminals stabbed him to death. Along with this, the relatives told that some people informed us through mobile after seeing the dead body in the morning. At the same time, after reaching the spot, the relatives informed the police about the murder.

Police reached the spot



As soon as the information about the incident was received, Bairgania Police Station President Ranvir Jha reached the spot along with the police force. After that, after taking possession of the dead body and sending it for postmortem, investigation has been started. When asked about the matter, the station chief said that the case will be registered after the statements of the family members. At the same time, investigation is being done regarding the murder. The reason behind the murder is not yet clear. The police is investigating the matter. Soon the culprits will be nabbed.