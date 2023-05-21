Swiggy’s food delivery business has now turned profitable after suffering losses for 9 years, the company’s CEO said this

Swiggy Turns Profitable: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of Swiggy, an online food delivery platform, has said that the company has now reached a profitable position. Sriharsha said that in its category, Swiggy has joined the few global companies to reach profitability in less than nine years.

On his journey to India, Majeti wrote on his blog, Swiggy has huge growth potential over the next two decades and will continue to grow in the food delivery service space. He wrote, our strong focus on innovation coupled with strong execution has set another milestone. By March 2023, Swiggy’s delivery business has become profitable.

“This is a milestone not only for us but for the entire world in the food delivery business as Swiggy has become one of the few global platforms to make a profit in just nine years of existence,” Majety said.