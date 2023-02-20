Switzerland announced a boycott of the World Boxing Championship due to the admission of Russians

Switzerland announced the refusal of the participation of its athletes in the men’s and women’s world boxing championships due to the admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus to the competition. About this on Sunday, February 19, announced in the Swiss Boxing Federation.

“Of course, Switzerland is a neutral country, but neutrality does not mean being blind or having no opinion – this is also confirmed by the decisions of the political leadership of Switzerland,” Andreas Anderegg, the head of the organization, said in a statement.

Earlier, on February 15, Canada announced its refusal to participate in the world boxing championships among men and women due to the admission of Russians and Belarusians to the tournaments. The competition is also boycotted by the USA, Ireland and the Czech Republic.

The 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championship is scheduled to take place from March 15 to 26 in New Delhi, India. The men’s championship is scheduled to be held from 1 to 14 May in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Earlier, on February 13, Der Spiegel magazine wrote that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that countries that oppose the participation of Russia and Belarus in the Olympic Games (OI) in Paris in 2024 should refuse to do so.

In December, the World Boxing Association (WBA) restored the ratings of wrestlers from Russia and Belarus. The organization emphasized that the athletes are not soldiers or part of the country’s government and can participate in competitions if they do not speak out in support of the special operation.

In October, the International Boxing Federation (IBA) allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in competitions. The technical representatives of these two countries will also return to the competition. In addition, the federation announced that Russian and Belarusian boxers will perform at international tournaments with the flag and anthem of their countries. The IBA noted that politics should not have any impact on the sport.

In March, the IBA banned Russians from participating in international tournaments. The organization suspended athletes and officials, including judges, belonging to the national federations of Russia or Belarus.

After the start of Russia’s special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, the IOC recommended that international sports federations prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international competitions.