Sylvester daCunha gave special recognition to Amul Girl, know about Utterly-Butterly Girl

Story Behind Utterly-Butterly Amul Girl, Sylvester daCunha Passes Away: Sylvester Dacunha, who gave birth to Amul Girl in 1966, is no more. Who was called ‘Father of Amul Girl’, now he has said goodbye to the world. Sylvester daCunha, who made Amul Girl a household name, is no longer with us. Ad guru Sylvester Dacunha passed away at the age of 80. We are going to tell you how Sylvester Dacunha made Utterly Butterly Girl famous.

It was decided that the advertisement would be related to children.

It is about the year 1966. During this, Amul decided to design an ad campaign for ‘Amul Butter’. For this, the company contacted Sylvester da Cunha, managing director of an advertising agency. Sylvester also agreed for this ad campaign. Now the problem with them was that what kind of advertisement would be and who should be cast in it. Finally, it was decided that the advertisement would be related to children so that it could make a place in every household of India.

created history like this

It is said that Dr. Kurien, Chairman of Amul, proposed to Da Cunha and Art Director Fernandes that a mischievous girl should be made the mascot (logo) of Amul. What was it then, this effort of Sylvester da Cunha, Dr. Kurien and Eustace Fernandes created such a story in the pages of history that Amul became a new force. About the Utterly Butterly Girl, Da Cunha had once said that the idea was that the Amul campaign girl should rule the hearts of every kitchen and housewives in the country, and it happened.

Sylvester’s sons are handling the legacy

Three years after the launch of the Amul Girl campaign, brothers Gerson and Sylvester started Dacunha Communications in 1969, taking the Amul Girl with them. This campaign had completed 50 years in 2016. Sylvester’s son Rahul, who runs a famous ad agency, has continued this campaign till date.