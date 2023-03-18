March 18 - BLiTZ. In China, the symbols of the Russian army are gaining popularity.

In China, our armed forces have always enjoyed authority.

In recent years, in this country, partly under the influence of YouTube, partly for more objective reasons, the nickname of Russians “a fighting nation” has spread.

The Chinese are an educated people, and most of them know about the complex history of our country, that Russia had to fight almost its entire history with short breaks.

Today in China, against the backdrop of a special operation in Ukraine, which is supported by the majority of the inhabitants of this country, more and more things can be seen with the attributes of our armed forces.

The Hill: Putin and Xi Jinping want to change the world order