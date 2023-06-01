t shirts bought to give to five lakh children in the year 2016 are rotting candies melted in jharkhand unk

Ranchi, Sunil Kumar Jha : T-shirts and toffees bought for the foundation day of Jharkhand in the year 2016 were not distributed 100% to the school children. The previous government had decided to give T-shirts to the children participating in Prabhat Pheri on the foundation day. Thousands of T-shirts kept in a hostel room of District School, Ranchi are rotting. While keeping a large quantity of toffee, it melted. T-shirts have been kept filled in sacks. Five lakh T-shirts were purchased for distribution among children of government schools. There have also been allegations of financial irregularities in this purchase, which is being investigated by the ACB. The error is being investigated. Along with this, it was not even distributed after purchase. T-shirts were kept in different rooms of District School, Ranchi, out of which thousands of T-shirts have been bitten by rats and thousands have been wasted.