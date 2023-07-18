Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben’s laughter will reverberate in the show! Will Disha Vakani be back?

dayaben

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a comedy serial, which is airing on TV from 28 July 2008. The show revolves around the life of Tarak Mehta and his friends, who live in ‘Gokuldham Society’. Dayaben has been missing from the show for a long time. Now there are reports that she may come back.

The character of Dayaben is played by Disha Vakani. Disha Vakani is a very popular actress. He has played this character for many years. He has made this character very alive and memorable.

In 2017, Vakani took a break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She said that she wants to spend time with her family. However, if reports are to be believed then actress Dayaben may return to the show by Diwali this year.

Fans will surely be happy to know the news of Dayaben’s return in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the show, her pairing is seen with Dilip Joshi. Both do not leave any chance to make the fans laugh.

Disha Vakani was born on 28 July 1978 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He has worked in many serials. However, she got recognition from the character of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has been associated with this show since the year 2008. This role was the biggest role of his career. He played this role very well and this role made him a household name.

A few months ago a video of Disha Vakani surfaced. In the video, the actress was seen wearing a yellow colored deep neck top, which was backless. Disha was seen doing the fishermen dance in the video. The video was from the year 2016 and the fans were shocked to see him in such a look.

Disha Vakani is a very popular actress. He has won several awards, including the Indian Television Academy Award, Star Parivaar Award, and Zee Cine Award. Please tell that the list of his fans is very long. There are many fan pages on Instagram in his name.