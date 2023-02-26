February 26, 2023, 12:12 – BLiTZ – News Journalist James Carden, in an article for The American Conservative, said that the Ukrainian government is mistaken if it thinks that joining NATO and the EU will lead to the country’s freedom.

Cardin notes that the Ukrainian elite constantly rejects peace talks, seeking to join these organizations and become “free” from Russia.

However, according to the author, this will lead to the fact that Ukraine will become dependent on the United States if it joins NATO, and on Germany if it joins the EU.

The journalist warns that in this case Ukraine will become another vassal of these countries, having lost its independence.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he sees no alternative to the country’s accession to NATO and the EU, and that Ukraine is already integrated with the European economy in terms of logistics and energy.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.