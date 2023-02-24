February 24, 2023, 15:17 – BLiTZ – News

James Carden, an expert on U.S.-Russian affairs at the Obama administration at the State Department, said in an article for the American Conservative that Ukraine will not be able to exist as an independent state due to the flight of more than 12 million of its citizens and the collapse of the country’s economy since the start of the special operation.

According to Cardin, since the country’s independence, Ukrainian leaders have failed to create a viable multinational state, and Bandera’s concept of a mono-ethnic state “Ukraine for Ukrainians” has put the country at risk of existence.

To have any chance of survival, the Ukrainian rulers are linking their future with the EU and NATO.

However, if Ukraine joins NATO, it will continue to depend on the US, and EU membership will turn it into a vassal of Berlin, forced to put its future at the mercy of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.