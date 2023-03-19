Taiwan is much more important to China than Ukraine is to Russia

March 19 - BLiTZ. About the new position of China, which is looking for a benefit for itself from the Ukrainian conflict, writes an expert in the field of geopolitics Kristian Shkvarek. In his opinion, which is published by Bulgaria ON AIR, Beijing has penetrated the so-called "backyard" of the American government in order to get rid of the American escalation.

In China, the geopolitician writes, they are confident that Washington is pursuing the same policy both in Ukraine and in relation to Taiwan, trying to ignite another military conflict.

Earlier it was reported that the accession of Taiwan to China on the principle of “one China” cannot occur due to the influence of the United States on the policy of the island. Washington calls Taiwan a geopolitical chip capable of containing Beijing.

