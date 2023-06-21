Taka-Rupay Debit Card to be launched soon between India and Bangladesh

Dhaka, June 21 (Hindustan Times). In order to strengthen the Indian Debit Card RuPay in the field of banking, it is going to be launched between India-Bangladesh, taking a step further. Taka-Rupay Debit Card to be launched between India and Bangladesh from September. While traveling in India, 12 thousand dollars can be spent in travel quota with this card.

Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and eminent economist Dr. Atiur Rahman has appreciated this initiative. He said that this will make the country’s economy more active. The pressure on the dollar will be less. In this regard, Rehman had asked Hindusthan Samachar to take initiative in this regard earlier also.

Meechbahur Rahman Chowdhury, president of Islami Oikya Jot, Bangladesh, said, “I have told Hindusthan News earlier that lakhs of people from Bangladesh come to India for various purposes including medical treatment, travel, business. If launched together, everyone will be benefited. This will also give a big blow to the hawala business running between the two countries.

The central bank of Bangladesh has decided to introduce taka-rupee debit card in the country to save dollars. With this card users can pay various bills including purchases within the country and while traveling in India the same card can be easily used for financial payments in India as well. Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar said that this facility will be started from coming September. Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar gave this information while announcing the new monetary policy for the first half of the financial year 2023-24 last Sunday.

Bangladesh Bank Governor said, “We are launching a rupee pay-card. We will link it to the Indian rupee. Customers can use this card as a debit card in Bangladesh. You can make any purchase. Later, when you go to India, you can spend 12 thousand dollars (about 10 lakh rupees in Indian currency) on travel quota with this card. As a result, the loss in currency exchange will not be there anymore. If you want to travel then first you have to convert taka to dollar then you have to go to India to convert dollar to rupee. If you have taka pay card then there is no need to change money twice. By doing this cost is minimum 6 per cent. He also said, “Many Bangladeshi tourists visit India every year. This card will be very convenient for them.”

Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar also said, “Bangladesh and India have reached an agreement to settle a part of their bilateral trade transactions in their respective currencies. The purpose of this agreement is to reduce the pressure on the dollar reserves. Bangladesh’s income from India is about two billion dollars, this amount of trade transaction will be settled in rupees.