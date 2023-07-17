take home apple airpods pro for less than rs 600 know how you can take advantage of the offer during flipkart big saving days sale sbh

If you are planning to get Apple AirPods Pro but do not want to spend so much money, then this sale of Flipkart can prove to be very beneficial for you. The price of AirPods Pro is Rs 25,710 but, after the discount, it is available for sale for just Rs 15,990. This means, you are being given a discount of Rs 10,310 directly on the platform. If you have used Flipkart, then you would know that, like other platforms, it provides the facility of smartphone exchange not only on smartphones but also on other electronic products. In such a situation, if you exchange your old smartphone, then Flipkart can give you an additional discount of up to Rs 15,400. After a discount of Rs 15,400, you can get AipPods Pro for just Rs 590.