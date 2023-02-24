Talkov’s son, stopped by the police in the center of Moscow, reported that he had hashish

Law enforcement officers stopped the Mercedes car of the son of musician Igor Talkov in the center of Moscow on Friday night, the man said that he had hashish with him. This was reported to Izvestia on February 24 by a source in the power structures of the capital.

According to him, the foreign car was stopped at Korovinsky Val at 2:25. There were two other people in the car.

When asked by the police if Talkov had illegal substances with him, he replied that he had hashish. At the same time, he held a bag with an unknown substance in his hand.

After that, the driver began to behave aggressively.

The man was detained, the package was confiscated, its contents were sent for examination. An investigation has been launched into the arrest.

Igor Talkov Jr. has repeatedly found himself in scandalous situations. In November 2018, the police stopped the car and asked the musician’s son to undergo a medical examination, but he refused.

In December, a criminal case was initiated against him under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of traffic rules by a person subjected to administrative punishment.”

In 2019, traffic police officers stopped him, and the driver again refused to be examined. In February 2020, the Nagatinsky Court delivered a verdict in the case of refusing a medical examination and sentenced him to one year of probation and deprivation of the right to drive for three years.

Talkov Jr. was first deprived of a driver’s license in 2016. The court ordered him to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles.