Talks between Rajnath Singh and Lloyd Austin on many issues, road map prepared for defense industrial cooperation

India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on a number of issues, including strengthening industrial cooperation. In the meeting, Austin said that India-US global strategic partnership is growing rapidly. He said that Indo-US partnership is the cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific. We have set out an ambitious roadmap for US-India defense industrial cooperation. Austin said that we are facing a rapidly changing world. We are witnessing China’s coercion, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and international challenges like terrorism and climate change.

Significantly, Austin has reached New Delhi on a two-day visit. He met Rajnath Singh on Monday. After the meeting, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told that after extensive discussions with Austin, Indo-US partnership is important for the free, open and rule-based Indo-Pacific region. He also said that India looks forward to working closely with the US in various fields to further strengthen the strategic partnership with capacity building. Significantly, this Austin visit is taking place two weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to America.

At the same time, after the meeting, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that he is happy to meet the American Defense Minister and his friend Austin in New Delhi. Rajnath Singh said that our talks focused on strengthening defense cooperation in many areas including convergence of strategic interests and enhancing security cooperation. Rajnath Singh said that India-US partnership is important for the free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Let us tell you, in 2016, America had given India the status of a major defense partner. Which paved the way for sharing of important defense equipment and technology. Let us tell you, this is the second visit of US Defense Minister Austin to India. Earlier, he had come on a visit to India in 2021. Austin has currently reached India from Singapore.

Here US Defense Secretary Austin also held a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval. In the meeting, both discussed cooperation in specific niche technologies in the maritime, military and aerospace domains to boost capabilities. He also talked about greater transfer of technology, co-production and building indigenous capabilities in line with India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. NSA Doval US Defense Secretary stressed on ensuring that countries in different regions maintain freedom of action in line with their national priorities and are not forced to make poor choices.

